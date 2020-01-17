Daily Reading for Sunday, January 19th, 2020 HD

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Reading 1, Isaiah 49:3, 5-6

3 He said to me, 'Israel, you are my servant, through whom I shall manifest my glory.'



5 And now Yahweh has spoken, who formed me in the womb to be his servant, to bring Jacob back to him and to re-unite Israel to him;-I shall be honoured in Yahweh's eyes, and my God has been my strength.-



6 He said, 'It is not enough for you to be my servant, to restore the tribes of Jacob and bring back the survivors of Israel; I shall make you a light to the nations so that my salvation may reach the remotest parts of earth.'



Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:2, 4, 7-8, 8-9, 10

2 He pulled me up from the seething chasm, from the mud of the mire. He set my feet on rock, and made my footsteps firm.



4 How blessed are those who put their trust in Yahweh, who have not sided with rebels and those who have gone astray in falsehood.



7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,



8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.



9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.



10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.



Reading 2, First Corinthians 1:1-3

1 Paul, called by the will of God to be an apostle of Christ Jesus, and Sosthenes, our brother,



2 to the church of God in Corinth, to those who have been consecrated in Christ Jesus and called to be God's holy people, with all those everywhere who call on the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, their Lord as well as ours.



3 Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.



Gospel, John 1:29-34

29 The next day, he saw Jesus coming towards him and said, 'Look, there is the lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world.



30 It was of him that I said, "Behind me comes one who has passed ahead of me because he existed before me."



31 I did not know him myself, and yet my purpose in coming to baptise with water was so that he might be revealed to Israel.'



32 And John declared, 'I saw the Spirit come down on him like a dove from heaven and rest on him.



33 I did not know him myself, but he who sent me to baptise with water had said to me, "The man on whom you see the Spirit come down and rest is the one who is to baptise with the Holy Spirit."



34 I have seen and I testify that he is the Chosen One of God.'





