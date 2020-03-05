#KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom #NeverWornWhite

Katy Perry REVEALS She Is Pregnant!

Published on Mar 5, 2020

#KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom #NeverWornWhite

Katy Perry dropped her brand new song and music video for “Never Worn White,” and included quite a massive Easter Egg in the video in the form of a pregnancy announcement, so major congratulations are in order!

I don’t know about you, but I woke up with a little pep in my step this morning. Why, you ask?

Well, for one, we’ve just been promised KP5 by this summer, and secondly, Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom are officially expecting their first child together!


