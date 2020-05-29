Cardi B RESPONDS To Claims Kulture Doesn't Like Her!

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#cardiB #kulture
Cardi B is no stranger to trolls, but what’s the internet got against her daughter Kulture? Clearly a lot… which is crazy, but we are going to break it all down right now.
Cardi is no stranger to the internet. From the minute she became a national phenomenon, Cardi has been active on social media responding to just about every insult thrown her way.
For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...