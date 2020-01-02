Hailee Steinfeld Hints Niall Horan CHEATED In New Rumored Distrack 'Wrong Direction'!

Published on Jan 2, 2020

Hailee Steinfeld just dropped her new song "Wrong Direction" and basically the whole internet thinks it's about her ex Niall Horan. And I mean, just based on the song’s not-so-subtle title, I see where the buzz is coming from.



we all remember when Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan dated for about a year.



The couple were thought to have dated from December 2017 to December 2018, after being seen together at a Backstreet Boys show in Las Vegas in February 2018.



It was a glorious time but things took a turn for us Naillee shippers back in December 2018 when the two split up.



So when Hailee tweeted out that she was dropping a new song called “Wrong Direction” the internet already started to question the title.



One fan wrote quote, “Breakup song??????¿”



Another fan got punny and said quote, “theres only one direction”



And another wrote quote, “Is this song Bout @NiallOfficial??? We stan!! Spill the tea #onedirection more like #wrongdirection”



So clearly, fans wanted answers about what went down between Hailee and Niall. And you know what? Hailee kind of gave us some.



While Niall’s name isn't mentioned in the song, the title 'Wrong Direction' seems to be a fairly clear hint that it could be about him.



So she came in hot to 2020. New year, new Hailee and we are so here for it.



In her new song, Hallie talks about heartbreak, singing quote, “I don't hate you / No, I couldn't if I wanted to / I just hate all the hurt that you put me through / And that I blame myself for letting you / Did you know I already knew?”

Which leads me to my next point. Her saying ‘did you know I already knew’ made me ask… what did she already know?



Well as the song goes on, Hailee strongly implies she was cheated on in these lyrics.



She says quote, “Lookin' back, I probably should have known / But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone”



But that’s not all. The lyrics get even more juicy.



Hailee goes on to sing about this mystery person, probably Niall’s, ego.



She says quote, “On my tip-toes / But I still couldn't reach your ego / Guess I was crazy to give you my body, my mind / Don't know what I was thinkin' 'til now / Everyone thinks that you're somebody else / You even convinced yourself.”



And if you thought that was shady, we haven’t even gotten to the chorus yet. Listen we are only like one minute into 2020 and I am already overwhelmed by this drama.



I don’t know if you’re ready for this. Brace yourselves y’all.



The chorus goes, “Loved me with your worst intentions / Didn't even stop to question / Every time you burned me down / Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven / Loved me with your worst intentions / Painted us a happy ending / Every time you burned me down / Don't know how; for a moment it felt like heaven.”



And I OOP. We see you Hailee.



And I mean look, this song might not be about Niall. But regardless, Hailee is hurt by someone from her past and the internet isn’t happy about it.



Obviously fans are really reading into it big time with many of them thinking it is indeed about Niall.



One person tweeted saying quote, “niall horan cheated on hailee my life is a lie”



And this single makes me wonder, are we going to be getting a whole album from Hailee this year?



IF SO…. we are so ready for it.



If you are a true fan of Hailee’s music you will know that she’s only ever put out an EP and singles, so an album feels way overdue.



And if Wrong Direction is any indication of what it would be like, I really hope she does put out an album.



The song is a really different, emotional sound for her and I have had it on repeat since it dropped.



But I am still unsure if it’s about Niall. Maybe Hailee has secretly dated other people we don’t know about! Some celebs are more private about their dating lives and we might not actually know who it’s about.



But I’ve got to know what you guys think. Do you think Wrong Direction is about Niall? Or is it about someone else? Also do you think we’re going to get an album from Hailee?



