Published on Dec 19, 2019

Located in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti is an important choke-point that links the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



Since its inception Djibouti has been working alongside China Merchants Port Group to build new markets.



Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port is so far the largest port project by Chinese construction companies in northeast Africa.



China Merchants Port Group is now co-working with Djibouti government to maintain and run business in the port.