Daily Reading for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 HD

Published on Jan 26, 2020

Reading 1, Second Samuel 6:12-15, 17-19

12 The cows made straight for Beth-Shemesh, keeping to the one road, lowing as they went and turning neither to right nor to left. The Philistine chiefs followed them as far as the boundaries of Beth-Shemesh.



13 The people of Beth-Shemesh were reaping the wheat harvest in the plain when they looked up and saw the ark and went joyfully to meet it.



14 When the cart came to the field of Joshua of Beth-Shemesh, it stopped. There was a large stone there, and they cut up the wood of the cart and offered the cows as a burnt offering to Yahweh.



15 The Levites had taken down the ark of Yahweh and the box with it containing the golden objects and put these on the large stone. That day the people of Beth-Shemesh presented burnt offerings and made sacrifices to Yahweh.



17 The golden tumours paid by the Philistines as a guilt offering to Yahweh were as follows: one for Ashdod, one for Gaza, one for Ashkelon, one for Gath, one for Ekron;



18 and golden rats to the number of all the Philistine towns, those of the five chiefs, from fortified towns down to open villages: still to this day the large stone in the field of Joshua of Beth-Shemesh, on which they put the ark of Yahweh, is a witness.



19 Of the people of Beth-Shemesh the sons of Jeconiah had not rejoiced when they saw the ark of Yahweh, and Yahweh struck down seventy of them. The people mourned because Yahweh had struck them so fiercely.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:7, 8, 9, 10

7 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!



8 Who is he, this king of glory? It is Yahweh, strong and valiant, Yahweh valiant in battle.



9 Gates, lift high your heads, raise high the ancient gateways, and the king of glory shall enter!



10 Who is he, this king of glory? Yahweh Sabaoth, he is the king of glory.





Gospel, Mark 3:31-35

31 Now his mother and his brothers arrived and, standing outside, sent in a message asking for him.



32 A crowd was sitting round him at the time the message was passed to him, 'Look, your mother and brothers and sisters are outside asking for you.'



33 He replied, 'Who are my mother and my brothers?'



34 And looking at those sitting in a circle round him, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.



35 Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.'



