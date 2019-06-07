Phoenix police stay outside 10 minutes as homeowner dies from 13 stab wounds, records show

Published on Jun 7, 2019

In a central Phoenix home on March 31, 2018, Joshua Fitzpatrick was killed by an intruder while his wife hid under their bed. Police arrived and arrested a suspect but wouldn’t locate Joshua for at least 10 minutes. By then, it was too late.

