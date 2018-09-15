🇻🇪 OAS chief says 'military action not ruled out' in Venezuela | Al Jazeera English

Published on Sep 15, 2018

Luis Almagro, leader of the Organization of American States (OAS), is not ruling out military intervention to overthrow Venezuela's president.



At a press conference, Almagro said only restoring democracy in Venezuela can solve the crisis and that military intervention cannot be ruled out.



The OAS secretary-general had been speaking to Venezuelan migrants in Colombia.



At least 1.5 million people have fled the political and economic crisis, putting a strain on neighbouring countries.



Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cututa, on the Colombia-Venezuela border.



