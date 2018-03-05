100 DAYS TO GO - FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA 2018

Published on Mar 5, 2018

Today marks 100 Days to Go until the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, and some people just can’t wait for the Opening Match at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.



FIFA Legends are football fans too after all, and for the big day, they got out their new adidas Telstar 18s to help FIFA mark the calendar with some cool keepy-uppy skills.



Watch England’s Wayne Rooney, Brazil’s Ronaldo, Mexico’s Jorge Campos, Nigeria’s Jay-Jay Okocha, Australia’s Harry Kewell, Japan’s Hidetoshi Nakata and famous stars from the rest of the nations qualified for this summer's Mundial juggle the ball.



Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Russia Federation Vladimir Putin got in on the act and kicked a few passes back and forth.



The 21st FIFA World Cup begins on 14 June when the Russian hosts take on Saudi Arabia and concludes just over a month later in Moscow on 15 July.



See you there!