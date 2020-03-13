#vanderpumprules #coronavirus

'Vanderpump's' Lala Kent Wants Coronavirus For Publicity!

Clevver News
Published on Mar 13, 2020

It seems like reality stars will do anything for a little extra cash and relevance nowadays. But when it comes to contracting a world-wide contagious disease, apparently nothing is off limits for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent… what a time!Lala Kent, who rose to fame all thanks to Bravo’s hit series Vanderpump Rules, is set to get married to ‘The Irishman’ producer Randall Emmett on April 18th in Newport Beach, California, and in a series of Instagram stories, she admitted that if she were to contract the disease before her wedding, it would be for publicity.


