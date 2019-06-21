Cameroon's dramatic late winner sees them through | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 21, 2019

A brace from Ajara Nchout saw Cameroon clinch a Round of 16 berth, USA march on as victory over Sweden secured top spot in Group F and the Orange Army were once again out in force to see the Netherlands top Group E.



Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Chile who narrowly missed out on the knockouts.



So, that's it for the group stages. Bring on the Round of 16!



