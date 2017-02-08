LIVE Ice Hockey | Czech Republic vs Norway | IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification

Loading...
Live on the Olympic YouTube channel: CZECH REPUBLIC vs NORWAY, part of the IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification. Don't miss the other games on the Olympic YouTube channel:09 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: DEN vs SUI https://youtu.be/phJ8ZFSMh1o11 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs NOR https://youtu.be/MVp7q5j1TxA11 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: CZE vs DEN https://youtu.be/B31gbw2yz7s12 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs CZE https://youtu.be/INRpYRQoaRs12 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: NOR vs DEN https://youtu.be/W7NaSsAD9pM
