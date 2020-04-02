Megan Thee Stallion's BEEF With Cardi B Put To An End!

Well, it appears as though it was all one big misunderstanding between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B following their alleged feuding rumors.
What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and we have an update on all of these alleged Megan Thee Stallion/ Cardi B drama rumors.
If you’re asking, what drama? Well, following some major backlash from her fans after liking a comment about Cardi B on her Youtube channel, Megan is now clearing the air.