#MeganTheeStallion #CardiB

Megan Thee Stallion's BEEF With Cardi B Put To An End!

Clevver News
4.65M
742 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 2, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#MeganTheeStallion #CardiB #HotGirlSummer

Well, it appears as though it was all one big misunderstanding between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B following their alleged feuding rumors.

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and we have an update on all of these alleged Megan Thee Stallion/ Cardi B drama rumors.

If you’re asking, what drama? Well, following some major backlash from her fans after liking a comment about Cardi B on her Youtube channel, Megan is now clearing the air.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to