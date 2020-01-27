Yuna Kim - Meditation of Thaïs @Vancouver 2010 | Music Monday

Published on Jan 27, 2020

Time for some Meditation! Enjoy Yuna Kim's amazing Figure Skating performance from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver to Jules Massenet's "Meditation of Thaïs.



What was your favorite Olympic performance to music? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com