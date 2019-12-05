Three "Over Rice" Recipes (下饭菜)

Published on Dec 5, 2019

Good-over-rice dishes - Xiafancai - aren't exactly to true 'category' of food per se, but are more up to personal taste. There's too many possibilities to even list out, but for this video we settled on three recipes:



* Diced pork and mushroom over rice

* Squash with black soybean over rice

* Lao Gan Ma chili sauce over rice



We felt that the essence of an 'over rice' dish is something that was (A) more of an easier weeknight thing and (B) something that could also work as a one person meal. So for this video, we gave ourselves a time limit - each dish can be cooked, start to finish, in 50 minutes (though perhaps the pork might flirt with that limit if you're particularly slow with a knife). That's the amount of time our overly fancy rice cooker pumps out rice, so we figured it'd be a good fit.



Just blanch or fry some green vegetables to make into a full meal.



Check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: "Add And" by Broke For Free

https://soundcloud.com/broke-for-free



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Wednesday-ish (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!