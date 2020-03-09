Khloe Kardashian Responds To Shirtless Tristan Thompson Photo & Fans React!

Published on Mar 9, 2020

Despite their very bumpy past, Khloé Kardashian responded to Tristan Thompson's shirtless gym selfie and fans are wondering what this could mean.



After Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian broke up, Khloé took some space, which was completely understandable after being cheated on multiple times…



In case you needed a little recap, Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016 and announced they were expecting a baby girl in December 2017, but months later and just days before True’s birth news broke that Tristan had cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy.



She ultimately stood by him and they spent the summer rebuilding their relationship, though she later admitted that the situation was “humiliating.”





