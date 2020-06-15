#Mexico70 | Wow! World Cup Déjà Vu

FIFATV
8.77M
2,360 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 15, 2020

Got the feeling you’ve seen this before? We take a look at some doppelganger goals and saves from #Mexico70 that turned up years later at other World Cup editions!

#WorldCupAtHome | #Mexico70: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...




Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...

What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...

Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...

Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...

Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to