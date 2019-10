Published on Oct 22, 2019

How did Mohammed 'MoAuba' Harkous become the world's best FIFA 19 player at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019? Get an exclusive insight into 'MoAuba's life - Featuring his family, friends and other companions along his way. The son of Lebanese parents grew up in Bochum and football early on influenced his life. Competing against his brother started his competitive FIFA eSports career.



What is your favourite thing about 'MoAuba'? Let us know in the comments. #FIFAeWorldCup