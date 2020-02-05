Selena Gomez Launching 'Rare' Makeup Line!

Published on Feb 5, 2020

What do Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown, Kim Kardashian, and now, Selena Gomez, all have in common? They’re celebs who started beauty brands! Yes you heard that right, Sel is launching her own beauty brand and fans can’t wait!What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and Selena Gomez is not just back with new music but she just announced that she’s launching her own beauty brand called Rare Beauty.So Rare isn’t just an album or a song, it’s an ERA. Yaaas Selena.So Sel teased that she had a big announcement on her Instagram stories this afternoon.She then went live to announce the news and revealed how long she’s been working on this project.Sel also shared the exciting news on her feed with this video.In her Live, Sel revealed that while she was wearing some of the products she couldn’t reveal too much about the products just yet.But she did talk a little more in depth about the Rare Beauty brand.And some eagle eyed fans caught that her Revival tour Instagram page became the brand's official page, so they started to speculate that something was up.The page has now shared it’s first few posts, including a quote from Selena that says “you are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment”And fans are already super pumped about this beauty brand.They are taking to Twitter to share their excitement.And we agree! We can’t wait to see what Rare Beauty has to offer, but for now we’re just excited for Selena that this project she’s been working on for two years is finally launching!So Selenators, what are you thinking about Rare Beauty?Are you excited for Sel’s new beauty brand? What products are you hoping for? And did you guess that she was getting into the makeup world?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you dive in to more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.







