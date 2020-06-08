Gabby Douglas' Gold Medal Floor Routine Performance at London 2012 | Music Monday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Jun 8, 2020
This week on Music Monday we feature one of the best Floor Routines of US-American Artistic Gymnast Gabby Douglas to "Memories/We No Speak Americano'' by David Guetta feat. Kid Cudi/Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP from the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London that brought her the all-around Gold Medal. Enjoy watching!
Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!