Gabby Douglas' Gold Medal Floor Routine Performance at London 2012 | Music Monday

Published on Jun 8, 2020

This week on Music Monday we feature one of the best Floor Routines of US-American Artistic Gymnast Gabby Douglas to "Memories/We No Speak Americano'' by David Guetta feat. Kid Cudi/Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP from the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London that brought her the all-around Gold Medal. Enjoy watching!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

