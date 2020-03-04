Drake SLAMMED For Calling Baby Mama A 'Fluke'

Published on Mar 4, 2020

Well Ladies and Gentleman it appears as though Drake is back on his worst behavior after calling his baby mama Sophie Brussaux a “fluke.”



If you need to be caught up to speed, let’s take it back to 2017 when Drake had a child with former sex worker Sophie Brussaux and kept it extremely under wraps.



And while his lips typically stay sealed when it comes to Sophie or his son Adonis, it appears as though he has opened up in his new freestyle song, "When to Say When."



If you didn’t catch that he raps, "baby mama a fluke, but I love her for who she is."





