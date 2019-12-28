Fake news on prison in Shanghai

Published on Dec 28, 2019

The Sunday Times, a British newspaper, carried an article Sunday, saying a British girl found a Christmas card sent by foreign inmates in Shanghai Qingpu Prison in China who claim they are forced to work against their will and are seeking help from human rights organization.

The article was written by Peter Humphrey, who was himself imprisoned in China for two years after being convicted of data trafficking.

The intention to publish the article is not clear, but one thing is for sure: the story is not true, and the accusation is denied by foreign inmates in Qingpu Prison, the only one in Shanghai to hold foreign male criminals.

When interviewed by Xinhua about the article, an Italian inmate in the prison said they were not forced to do anything.

The owner of the Christmas card producer in east China's Zhejiang Province was also shocked at the news because it was fabricated. He even did not know the contact details or the address of the prison.