Tulsi BLASTS Erdogan, calls him "expansionist dictator of Turkey"

Published on Mar 1, 2020
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 485.
Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on social media, directed to US President Trump, and addressing Erdogan's latest games in Syria, calling on Trump to "make it clear to NATO and Erdogan that the United States will not be dragged into a war with Russia by the aggressive, Islamist, expansionist dictator of Turkey, a so-called 'NATO' ally."