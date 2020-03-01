Tulsi BLASTS Erdogan, calls him "expansionist dictator of Turkey"

Published on Mar 1, 2020

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 485.



Tulsi Gabbard posted a video on social media, directed to US President Trump, and addressing Erdogan's latest games in Syria, calling on Trump to "make it clear to NATO and Erdogan that the United States will not be dragged into a war with Russia by the aggressive, Islamist, expansionist dictator of Turkey, a so-called 'NATO' ally."



#Tulsi #Erdogan #Turkey #TheDuran



***

The Duran - http://theduran.com

THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com

FREE SPEECH:

FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom



JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran



INSTAGRAM: theduran_com

https://instagram.com/theduran_com



AUDIO PODCASTS:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



SOCIAL:

Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

Minds: https://minds.com/theduran

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com