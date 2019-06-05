All eyes on France ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Loading...
Working...
The FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ gets under way on Friday 7 June with hosts France taking on Korea Republic at Paris’ Parc des Princes.Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019 More from France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa 👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo... 👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC 👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup 👉 http://www.fifa.com
Loading playlists...