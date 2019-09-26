Full Men's Pole Vault Final - Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 26, 2019
Enjoy this look back at the men's pole vault final from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro! The competition was fierce between especially between Thiago Braz da Silva, Renaud Lavillenie, and Sam Kendricks.
What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!