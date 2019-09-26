#ThrowbackThursday

Full Men's Pole Vault Final - Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.81M
860 views
Published on Sep 26, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the men's pole vault final from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro! The competition was fierce between especially between Thiago Braz da Silva, Renaud Lavillenie, and Sam Kendricks.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

