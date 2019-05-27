Costa Rica gearing up for China International Import Expo 2019

Published on May 27, 2019

Frozen Under Zero, a Costa Rican exporter of frozen foods, is preparing for attending the China International Import Expo to be held in November once again.



Despite being recognized for its quality in the US and Europe, this brand is just beginning to be known in China.



The participation of CIIE last year has helped this company cater to Chinese taste. This year, it expects to have greater acceptance and demand for the products they will exhibit, which are cassava, banana and grated potato, all frozen, 100% natural.#BeltandRoad #OBOR