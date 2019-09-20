Top 10 Beach Volleyball Duos at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Sep 20, 2019

Beach Volleyball was seen for the first time at the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992; since 1996 it's an official Olympic discipline. Check out the top 10 of the best Beach Volleyball Teams

in Olympic history including Natalie Cook & Kerri-Ann Pottharst (AUS), Emanuel Rego & Ricardo Santos (BRA), Kerri Walsh-Jennings & Misty Mae-Treanor (USA) and many more!



