Published on Dec 4, 2019

Exercise: start in a standing position on the goal line, with the ball held at pelvis height. Throw the ball in the air, jump and catch it repeatedly en route to the cone. Jog back to the goal.



Key points:

• Ball to be caught at highest possible point

• One “protection leg” to be kept in front of body

• Hip, knee and toes of landing leg should be aligned

• Eyes to be kept on ball while jumping



Repetitions: Two (one clockwise, one anticlockwise).