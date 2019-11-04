The Dangerous Job of Reporting from China | Bitter Winter

Published on Nov 4, 2019

Bitter Winter is an online magazine that exposes religious persecution in China. They recently got the attention of the Chinese Communist Party after reporters inside China risked their lives to get footage of the detention camps in Xinjiang, where more than a million ethnic Uighur Muslims have been sent. China calls them "vocational training camps." The videos says differently. What's it like to risk your life reporting from China? Shelley Zhang interviews Bitter Winter's Director-in-Charge Marco Respinti to find out.



Watch Bitter Winter's footage of a Xinjiang detention camp:

https://bitterwinter.org/exclusive-vi...



