Published on Dec 3, 2018

In the fallout from the Khashoggi murder case, some Saudi activists in the US and Canada have told Channel 4 News they believe they've been actively targeted by Saudi authorities.



(Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)



From new passports denied, to educational funding withheld they perceive attempts are being made to lure them back home. They say they fear for their own safety - following the death of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was murdered in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. The Crown Prince continues to deny any involvement in the murder.



-------



Watch more of our explainer series here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Get more news at our site - https://www.channel4.com/news/



Follow us:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Channel4News