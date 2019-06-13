Iran welcomes Japan's move for regional, int'l cooperation

Iranian President Rouhani met with the visiting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.
The two leaders discussed stability and security of the region.
Rouhani welcomes Japan's efforts for the development of mutual ties and international cooperation.
Abe said that Japan is ready to play a role in easing tension in the Middle East region.
Abe arrived in Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday with a plan to help ease tensions between Iran and the U.S.
During his two-day visit, he is also scheduled to meet with the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei on Thursday.

