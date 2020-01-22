Taylor Swift's 'Miss Americana' Trailer Features Joe Alwyn!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

‘Miss Americana’ is finally here! Okay, well, it’s not here quite yet. But the trailer is here, and that’s going to have to satiate our Taylor Swift cravings for the next 9 days.



What’s up guys it’s Sinead DeVries here with Clevver News and the official trailer for “Miss Americana” dropped earlier this morning and all I can say is… IS IT JANUARY 31st YET?!!



Luckily for you, I’m here to tell you everything that we learned from the 2 minute trailer. It starts off backstage where Taylor is getting ready for a show, which I believe to be the 2019 MTV VMAS!



And it’s no coincidence she looks like Wonder Woman!



The trailer begins with Taylor reaffirming herself that she is going to have another great show. She’s talking to her mom, Andrea.



Fans were happy to see Taylor’s mom in the first few seconds of the trailer after news broke yesterday of Andrea’s latest health issue.



In a brand new interview with Variety, which dropped online early Tuesday morning, Taylor revealed the reasoning behind her decision to do a 4 day “Lover Fest” in America instead of her normal 9 month long tour cycle.



“I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now,” Taylor said to interviewers at Variety, “with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.”



She also revealed, for the first time ever, that doctors recently found a brain tumor while treating Andrea for cancer.



“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Taylor said, “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”



Andrea was in remission after being treated for breast cancer for the first time in 2015.



And while Taylor was filming the Miss Americana documentary, they found out that Andrea’s cancer had come back.



It seems like her mom is featured quite a bit in Miss Americana, so perhaps fans will see how Taylor and her family come to terms with the news and comfort Andrea.



In the past, Taylor has chosen to keep her mom’s health issues away from the public eye.



When she was first diagnosed with cancer, Taylor sent out a message on her Tumblr page, saying “I'd like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know. She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they've got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle…”



Besides that, though, it seems like there will be lots of highs and lows that we get to see in Miss Americana, which comes out on January 31st.



I think that this documentary is going to go further back in the life of Taylor than we even think.



Promotion surrounding Miss Americana suggests that it follows Taylor through the reputation and Lover eras of her career, but the trailer suggests that it goes even further than that.



We see outfits and scenes that suggest that at least some of the filming was done while Taylor was still working on 1989, which came out in 2014.



But it’s possible we’ll get interviews and clips from even earlier.



Because there’s even a small amount of footage from when Taylor released her debut self-titled album way back in 2006.



The part that interests me the most is the year that Taylor went MIA, shortly after her tour for 1989 finished and before the reputation era.



Nobody really knows what Taylor was up to during that time, besides, you know, leaving her apartment hiding in giant suitcases.



We also see Taylor and Brendan Urie writing her hit single “Me!”



Behind the scenes footage of the “You Need to Calm Down” music video, And her briefly talking politics.



She only recently started speaking out on politics by endorsing a democratic senator in Tennessee as well as urging the white house to pass the equality act, which delegitimizes discrimination in the work place based on sexual orientation or gender.



In her interview with Variety that came out Tuesday, she also talked about this some more.



What do you guys think of the trailer? Are you on the edge of your seat like I am? What do you want Taylor to talk about in the doc? Let me know in the comments below.

