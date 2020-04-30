WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v Argentina (Netherlands 2005)

Loading...
Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.We're going back to Brazil-Argentina in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Netherlands 2005™ semi-finals where a fresh-faced Lionel Messi stole the show!Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B... #WorldCupAtHome | France v Argentina (Russia 2018): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J41d0... #WorldCupAtHome | Germany v Brazil (Korea/Japan 2002): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NUhOB... Relive other iconic #WorldCup matches in full: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... What makes the #WorldCup so great: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... One to Eleven | The FIFA World Cup Film: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
