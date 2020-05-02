How to Make Chinese Five Spice (五香粉)

Published on May 2, 2020

How to make some homemade five spice powder! A quick video - there's not all that much going on here - but we figured it'd be a useful one to have in the back-catalog.



INGREDIENTS:

- Star Anise (八角), 1

- Sichuan Peppercorn (花椒), 1 tbsp whole peppercorns

- Cinnamon a.k.a. Cassia bark (桂皮), 1/4 stick

- Fennel seed (小茴香), 2 tsp

- Cloves (丁香), 4 whole cloves



Obviously there's a ton of different mixes, I'll list out some others in the notes below.



PROCESS:



1. Optional: Toast your spices. Over a low flame toast the star anise, cinnamon, and clove for ~3-4 minutes, then add in the fennel and toast for another ~3 minutes.



2. Grind using a coffee/spice grinder or mortar. Pass through a fine mesh sieve.



3. Take the remaining coarse bits and grind those again. Then pass everything through the sieve again. Either discard the coarse bits, or save them for something like tea eggs to flavor the liquid.



The mixed herbs video I showed is from the always excellent French Cooking Academy. Like this though, there's not a *ton* going on in that video (and it's one of his older ones)... but here it is regardless:



https://youtu.be/uZKty3x1Qks



And check out our Patreon if you'd like to support the project!



http://www.patreon.com/ChineseCooking...



Outro Music: คิดถึงคุณจัง by ธานินทร์ อินทรเทพ

Found via My Analog Journal (great channel): https://youtu.be/GHaL5H-VYRg



ABOUT US

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Learn how to cook real deal, authentic Chinese food! We post recipes every Friday (unless we happen to be travelling) :)



We're Steph and Chris - a food-obsessed couple that lives in Shunde, China. Steph is from Guangzhou and loves cooking food from throughout China - you'll usually be watching her behind the wok. Chris is a long-term expat from America that's been living in China and loving it for the last eleven years - you'll be listening to his explanations and recipe details, and doing some cooking at times as well.



This channel is all about learning how to cook the same taste that you'd get in China. Our goal for each video is to give you a recipe that would at least get you close to what's made by some of our favorite restaurants here. Because of that, our recipes are no-holds-barred Chinese when it comes to style and ingredients - but feel free to ask for tips about adaptations and sourcing too!