Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Sankt Peter Ording / 08.September. 2018 ( 11:30 Uhr )
VideoDu.de
Loading...
Unsubscribe from VideoDu.de?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
3K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Transcript
Add translations
18 views
4
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Transcript
The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 8, 2018
8.September 2018
11:30
Uhr Sankt Peter Ording
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Advertisement
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Wombat Baby im Zoo Duisburg
- Duration: 7:15.
VideoDu.de
6,514 views
7:15
GOP Rushes Kavanaugh Hearing Amid Trump's Legal Woes: A Closer Look
- Duration: 10:37.
Late Night with Seth Meyers
1,917,438 views
New
10:37
Mac Miller Dead at 26 of Apparent Drug Overdose | TMZ News
- Duration: 1:20.
TMZ
772,340 views
New
1:20
Jimmy Kimmel Knows Who Wrote NY Times Op-Ed on Trump
- Duration: 5:56.
Jimmy Kimmel Live
1,129,255 views
New
5:56
WOW! Leaks and Lies Exposed, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, India Ban, & Brett Kavanaugh Controversy
- Duration: 21:42.
Philip DeFranco
1,144,380 views
New
21:42
Fireworks erupt at beginning of Brett Kavanaugh hearing
- Duration: 14:10.
CNN
1,010,489 views
New
14:10
Trey Gowdy on Dems' behavior at Kavanaugh hearings
- Duration: 7:26.
Fox News
598,957 views
New
7:26
'Cosby' actor speaks out after being job-shamed online
- Duration: 7:44.
ABC News
678,925 views
New
7:44
Colin Kaepernick featured in new Nike campaign | The View
- Duration: 5:27.
The View
517,512 views
New
5:27
Split Screen Presidents: Barack Obama Comes Out Swinging As Donald Trump Digs In | Deadline | MSNBC
- Duration: 13:56.
MSNBC
356,279 views
New
13:56
Day three of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing
- Duration: 11:55:01.
Washington Post
453,938 views
New
11:55:01
Sen. Orrin Hatch Snaps at 'Loudmouth' Protester During Kavanaugh Hearing
- Duration: 12:05.
Fox News Insider
275,300 views
New
12:05
MUST WATCH: Ted Cruz Grills Democrats On "Hypocritical" Views On Brett Kavanaugh
- Duration: 14:29.
FOX 10 Phoenix
535,645 views
New
14:29
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...