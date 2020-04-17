The Logo Variety Hour Trailer Ft. Trixie Mattel, Dewayne Perkins & MORE 🤣 Logo TV

Published on Apr 17, 2020

An out and proud variety show highlighting exciting queer comedic talent, The Logo Variety Hour features a blend of Stand Ups, Drag Performers and straight up Weirdos because being queer is all about breaking rules and pushing boundaries. Join Trixie Mattel, Nasser Samara, Irene Tu, Robin Tran, and Dewayne Perkins for our variety hour.



#VarietyHour #LogoTV #TrixieMattel



Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.