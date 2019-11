Published on Nov 2, 2019

The Netherlands surged into knockout phase contention by soundly defeating USA 4-0. Ajax youth player Sontje Hansen struck his team's first two goals and assisted the third to lead the Oranje charge. The Dutch now must wait one more day to find out if they'll progress into the Round of 16.



Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA

👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/