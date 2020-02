Published on Sep 28, 2018

A gambling hall owner relocates from New Orleans to Chicago and entertains his patrons with hot jazz by Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, and others.



Director: Arthur Lubin

Writers: Elliot Paul, Dick Irving Hyland

Stars: Arturo de Córdova, Dorothy Patrick, Marjorie Lord -



