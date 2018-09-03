🇲🇲 World reacts to sentencing of Reuters journalists in Myanmar | Al Jazeera English

Published on Sep 3, 2018

A Myanmar court has found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets during their reporting of a massacre of Rohingya and sentenced them to seven years in prison, sparking an international outcry.



The US and British ambassadors who were present at the sentencing of Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo on Monday called the verdict a blow for Myanmar's transition to democracy.



Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, punishable by up to 14 years in prison. They contended they were framed by police.



Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from Thailand.



