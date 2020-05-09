Celebrate Sunday Mass with Bishop Strickland | Fifth Sunday of Easter | 5.10.20 HD

Published on May 9, 2020

This Sunday is the fifth Sunday of the Easter Season. While we are all still moving through the disruptions caused by various reactions to the COVID 19 Virus, thank the Lord, more and more of our Churches are open - and the faithful are returning to Holy Mass. Receiving once again, the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ at the Holy Altar.



There have been some silver linings in this entire experience. Many people have taken this time to reexamine their lives and ask the existential questions which can lead to a deeper faith. Questions like, what are the most important things in life? What is my relationship with the Lord?



Hopefully, this protracted time of prayer and reflection has also helped us to reaffirm the things that matter most, like living, genuine faith, loving and serving the Lord, loving our families - and loving one another. And, decide that we have an obligation to proclaim the love of Jesus Christ to a world waiting to be born anew.



The readings for the Fifth Sunday of Easter are beautiful.



Our first reading, from the Acts of the Apostles tells the story of the selection of the first Deacons of the early Church, and their ordination at the hands of the Apostles.



Personally, this is a particularly moving reading for me. On the Feast of the Body and Blood of the Lord Jesus Christ in 1996, the hands of the Bishop were imposed upon me and I was ordained to the Order of Deacon, a member of the Clergy of the Catholic Church. My life was never the same.



There are three orders in the Sacrament of Holy Orders, Bishop, Priest and Deacon. Therefore, Deacons are clergy in the Catholic Church, not laymen. Deacons are ordained to be an "icon" (an image which makes present what it reflects) of Jesus the Servant, for the Church and the world.



The Catechism of the Catholic Church, citing the Bible, ancient Christian sources and the documents of Church Councils, explains that Deacons are ordained, not to the priesthood, but "to the ministry."



Pray for the deacons of the Church. St Stephen, the first Martyr, was a Deacon. St Philip, the one whom the Lord used to help bring the Ethiopian Eunuch to faith and baptize him, was a deacon. Early Church history was filled with the ministry of Deacons. We need holy, Spirit filled Deacons for this new missionary age of the Church.





In our second reading, the Apostle Peter writes to the early Christians - and to us, today. Like those early Christians, we are called to be living stones, built up unto a spiritual household. Jesus Christ is the Cornerstone.



The world which the early Christians were sent into was very much like the world of our own time. The religious leaders, at least some of them, had fallen away from the faith and were corrupted. Many of the civil leaders were hostile to the Gospel and the Church. Sound familiar?



But those early believers had a dynamic, living, personal relationship with the Risen Lord Jesus Christ. They experienced and lived in the power of the Holy Spirit. Do we? We can! Jesus Christ is Risen. The Holy Spirit has been poured out. We are being invited to take our place as living stones and help to rebuild the Church of this hour.



In the Gospel appointed for the Fifth Sunday of Easter, Jesus teaches his followers, his disciples, that He is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. He is the Way to the Father. He and the Father are One. That to have seen Him is to have seen the Father.



The Apostle Philip does not get it. He says, "show us the Father". Truths such as this require living faith. Living faith is a gift from the Lord. Have we asked for that kind of living faith? Now is the time to do so. Lord Jesus, open our eyes. Open our hearts. Give us the gift of living faith.