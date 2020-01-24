Julianne Hough's Bizarre 'Exorcist' Video Raises A Ton Of Questions!

Published on Jan 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



What’s up everyone? Happy Friday. It’s Erin Robinson here with Clevver News and by now, we're all pretty used to the bizarre wellness trends of Hollywood A-listers.



From Gwenyth Paltrow's 8 day goat milk cleanse to Kim Kardashian’s vampire blood facial, we've become pretty unphased by the extreme measures celebs take for their health and wellness.



And until this week, we truly thought we had seen it all.



However that video you just saw of Julianne Hough receiving an energy healing treatment in Switzerland, has proved us all wrong.



And I think that video left us all with just have one question on our minds... what in the... Did I just watch?!



Well here’s the tea, Julianne was helping chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral demonstrate “somatic energy healing” at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



And the video basically broke the internet. All everyone can talk about is this shrieking, body-contorting, exorcist- like video of Julianne.



I think you need to see it again.



But that’s NOT all. If that wasn’t weird enough for you, the moaning and spasming just kept going.



And obviously the internet had plenty to say about this eccentric healing treatment.



Podcast host Jackie Schimmel posted the video of Julianne and wrote quote, “Gonna tell my kids this is “The Exorcist”...”



And the comments came flooding in.



Comedian Heather McMahan said quote, “Upon viewing this video for the 45th time it is in fact a demon coming out of her butthole.”



Another fan wrote quote, “She deserves an Oscar. Meryl streep who?”



And another said quote, “I don’t know whether this is absolutely hilarious or absolutely terrifying. My mind is still processing what I just witnessed. This can’t be real. She is officially cult status.”



But surprisingly enough, both Julianne and Derek Hough commented on Jackie’s Exorcist comparison post as well.



Julianne said quote, “I thought the same thing when I first saw it too!”



And Derek said quote, “This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind”



And speaking of Derek, he also talked to Us Weekly about Julianne going viral for this bizarre moment.



Derek said quote, “Honestly, I was like, ‘I’m out of here. Peace out,’ when I first saw it. I was like, ‘This is bizarre. It looks like The Exorcist. Then when you experience it, it’s undeniable. It’s just undeniable. Energy … It’s really all it is.”



And shockingly, this isn’t even the first time Julianne has worked with John Amaral. This is just the first time that the internet has caught wind of it.



Julianne is also in Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series The Goop Lab where they get this same sort of energy treatment from John.



And Julianne talked about why this experience is such a moving out of body experience for her.



TOSS to clip - “My body just took over. … 20 years”



And Gwyneth also had a lot to say about the treatment.



She said quote, “The first time that John worked on me, I really just cried. … In my experience it’s more difficult to heal on the energetic level than the skin which heals and knits together very quickly.”



So like I said, we thought we’d seen it all with these weird celebrity healing hacks, but apparently we’ve only just skimmed the surface.



Who knows what Julianne and Gwyneth and the rest of them will be up to next.



But according to People Magazine this strange treatment comes during a challenging time for Julianne as she works through troubles in her marriage to Brooks Laich.



One source said that the couple has quote, “been having problems for months. She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for their marriage.”



Meanwhile, a second source said that the two are quote, “not giving up, but also not talking about their issues publicly. They want to do this their way. They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do.”



Which we totally respect.



And if the somatic energy healing is helping Julianne through this time then so be it.



Bring on all the weirdness.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



What did you think when you first saw that video of Julianne? Did you get exorcist vibes like many of her fans did? Also, would you ever try a healing treatment like this?



I don’t know, I kind of want to try it now!



Let me know what you think down in the comments below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Erin Robinson and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/erinrobinson