Tana Mongeau REVEALS Thoughts On Jake Paul's Post About Alissa Violet!

Published on Dec 16, 2019

You already know that we love us some Tana. And this past weekend we



found out that Tana loves her some Clevver, too. We chatted for a while and it was just like seeing an old friend. What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and when we got to catch up with Tana on the red carpet of the “Streamy Awards” and as always, there was never a dull moment …..And with her neon Billie Eilish-inspired look there was no way you would miss her on the carpet, and as for the inspiration for her outfit for the night?Of course it’s no secret that Tana has been a big fan of Billie Eilish…. And honestly for a second I thought it was Billie herself walking towards us on the carpet! And in a surprising turn of events, if you’ve ever wondered how things would go if Tana and David Dobrik collided on the red carpet, well, we have that exclusive footage for you and what they discuss might surprise you. First Tana pulls out her disposable camera to get a snap, because DUH, it’s David Dobrik, and she doesn’t have disposable cam insta for nothing. And then this….Awww Cute. After Tana telling us all that David was going to beat her… which we now know, to her surprise, he didn’t, David then revealed this little family secret….Ahhh Tana. Well we now know she did take home the major Streamy of the night being the “Creator Of The Year Award” and before she was surprised with that honor, we reminded Tana of where she stood and what she said exactly one year ago….Of course this has been a huge year for Tana…. With her wedding in Vegas, her “Tana Turns 21” special, and the announcement of her new show “Bustedness”.And recently on Dec 3rd Tana shared a long post about taking a break from social media and needing to take a step back. She captioned her instagram photo, “i think i’m gonna take a few day break from socials. for my brain. i just wanna take a little time to tell the people i love that i love them. and not care about comments or tweets or people’s opinion of me for the first time in six years..”On her social media hiatus and needing to take a step back, Tana shared this:



Of course Tana’s fans showed immense support for everything she said in that instagram post and told her to take the time she needs. But other than needing a mental break from social media, it was no secret that a number of fans thought that Jake Paul was a big part of why Tana needed that break….But it sounds like her and Jake are still going strong, and so is her instagram feed when she returned to post photos from her win later that night. Tana did come back after taking a few more snaps - which BTW, we can’t wait to see the pics she took on the night with her disposable camera! And while on the topic of Jake, we needed to know, direct from Tana, just how is their relationship going?I’ve gotta say, she sounded really genuine too.And of course we needed to talk to Tana about her brand new MTV show Bustedness, because we have so many questions……



And honestly, this is a show we cannot wait to see, we think Tana will really thrive in that kind of format. But there was something that seemed a little suss about her and Jake’s announcement post….Even Jake’s big brother weighed in on their relationship and Bustedneess! Ok so we had Tana address her social media break, what was going on with her and Jake and why she deleted her Bustedness announcement, but one thing we didn’t yet hear from Tana on is THAT Jalissa pic and video that had the internet reeling towards Jake and in particular, fans coming to Tana’s defence over him posting it…..OK so now that we got all the serious stuff out of the way, it was time for some fun. And in particular, what Tana’s favorite viral moment of 2019 has been….Awww that’s so sweet and is such a full circle moment to see Tana winning the Creator Of The Year Award, just as Shane did last year. And to wrap things up we needed ask Tana for her fire answers on some of life’s most burning questions...Ahhhh what a wild ride it always is getting to chat to Tana

And hopefully we’ll get to do it again soon. Tana, any time you wanna hang and chat some more, we’re right here!But until then I want to hear from you. Were you excited to see Tana take home the Creator Of The Year Award?And will you be watching Bustedness when it finally comes out? LEt me know your thoughts in the comments section below.And then click that subscribe button for more exclusive interviews on and off the red carpet. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!





