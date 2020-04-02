Kim Jaejoong APOLOGIZES For Insensitive Comment!

Published on Apr 2, 2020

K-Pop star Kim Jaejoong left fans FURIOUS after ‘pranking’ them into thinking he tested positive for Coronavirus only to later admit he was lying. Time for damage control!





So basically the entire world was in a unanimous agreement that April Fool’s Day, which was yesterday in case anyone forgot what day it was, should be cancelled on account of everything going on in the world right now, and rightfully so.



However, K-Pop star Kim Jaejoong apparently didn’t get the memo, and decided to ‘prank’ his 2 million Instagram followers… in the worst way possible.



Jaejoong took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a now-deleted photo of himself, along with a devastating update regarding his and his family’s health.





