How to draw ice cream, we draw three ice cream balls, #YouTubeKids

How to draw ice cream, we draw three ice cream balls

All kids love ice cream. Let's see how you can draw ice cream.

Today we are drawing three balls of ice cream.

0:03 First, let's draw a circle.

0:06 This will be the first ice cream ball.

0:15 Draw another circle near this circle. It is partially visible.

0:19 This is the second ice cream ball.

Now let's draw a third circle. This will be the third ice cream ball.

0:22 Next, draw a waffle cup. It contains our ice cream.

For this cup, we hold and eat ice cream.

Draw the lines on the cup.

One line is drawn in parallel to the other.

Now let's draw other lines perpendicular to the first lines, but parallel to each other.

0:43 Now it's time to paint our ice cream balls.

Draw the balls you like. After all, every taste of ice cream has its own color.

Учимся рисовать вместе. Почти каждый человек пробовал рисовать. У одних получается лучше, у других не очень. Но мы все рисуем. Особенно в детстве. Давайте научимся сами, научим детей рисовать.

