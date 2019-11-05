Published on Nov 5, 2019

WALKING the MEAN STREETS of CHINA In the HOOD! 🇨🇳



►SUBSCRIBE -https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...

✔MERCH - https://teespring.com/stores/living-i...

✔PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...









✔INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...

✔FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...



⚫WALKING THROUGH CHICAGO'S O BLOCK HOOD AT NIGHT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOP4m...

⚫RIDING BMX IN LB COMPTON GANG ZONES 2 (BMX IN THE HOOD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UtID...

⚫We went to a hood in Watts CA - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5bKN...

⚫WALKING THRU DERRICK ROSE'S HOOD - Never before seen Footage - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1ZmN...

⚫Do not Enter: Vietnam's worst ghetto - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Z6C9...

⚫The Poorest Area of Hong Kong - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZe2j...

⚫Journey Through The Kowloon Walled City Hong Kong (HD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=An1D1...

⚫Step Inside The Most Densely Populated Place on Earth... - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwmY1...



►Latest Video Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COget...



►HOTELS in CHINA BAN FOREIGNERS from STAYING! ❌⛔🚷 China Hotel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gRXz...



►I Walked Through a Chinese HOOD (MAFIA AREA) 4K - Chinese Ghetto 🇨🇳 Chinese Mafia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2afB...



►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - RED LIGHT DISTRICT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbVLG...



►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - GANGS - TRIADS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNQtP...



►CHINA has NO AIR POLLUTION! (I can't believe it) Foreigner in China - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9PxF...



►You Won't Believe This Is China In 2019! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFryu...



►You Must Do THIS in CHINA! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tggLm...



►THIS is the BEST Street FOOD in China! Chinese Street Food 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4ZX5...



►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - NIGHTLIFE - RED LIGHT DISTRICT 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8PN6...



►Foreigner Walks Around a Chinese Park - Living in China 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrbFX...



►Inside a Chinese HOOD - She SLASHED His TIRES! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXPRG...



►Secret Night Market in a Chinese Hood - Nightlife 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xqKP...



►Would You Ride This Chinese Train? 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QLmI...



►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - NIGHTCLUBS - NIGHTLIFE 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXXI2...



►Can Chinese People Cook Japanese Food? 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQmqt...



►$30 Budget Chinese Hotel 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPkQU...



►I Can't Believe THIS Happened in China! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW4qT...



►I Bought a PORSCHE with YouTube MONEY! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCQCs...

►Inside a Chinese Burger King 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoBXO...



hong kong, hong kong china, hong kong 2016, phim hai 2016, phim hong kong, phim, travel hong kong vlog, hong kong travel blog, hong kong travel guide, travel hong kong to macau, travel hong kong to shenzhen, travel hong kong money exchange, sham shui po hong kong, sham shui po market, poverty, travel, china, kong, hong, laowhy86, serpentza, chinese girl, china vlog, living in china, poverty in china, poverty in asia, hong kong mafia, triads, crime in hong kong, crime in china kowloon walled city, walled city, hong kong, street, distopia, dystopia, dystopian future, william gibson, bruce sterling, sprawl, urban cyberpunk, urban sprawl, urban decadence, dallas, houston, los angeles, portland, seattle, england, toronto, ontario, london, roseland, worst, dangerous, crime, 6ix9ine, atlanta, chiraq, rapper, hip hop, tekashi