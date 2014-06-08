D-Day - Remembering The Day That Changed The World - Ralph Fiebach - Hatteberg's People TV

Published on Jun 8, 2014

On Hatteberg's People, with the 70th anniversary of D-Day observed in both the United States and across Europe this week. So it is that we give praise to those who fought and died, and to those who fought and returned. Ralph Fiebach is one of those who came back. Now the former president and CEO of KG&E, now Westar, was the Captain of a minesweeper that retrieved German mines from near the beaches where the landings took place on D-Day. For him, and thousands like him, they had a job to do and they did it. 70 years later he still remembers.