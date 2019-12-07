Sakshi Malik The wrestling star defying stereotypes in India | Shakti

Published on Dec 7, 2019

With her Olympic bronze medal in Rio 2016, Malik paved the way for a younger generation of female Indian wrestlers to join the sport despite immense societal barriers. See what motivates her on the road to Tokyo 2020.



The inspiring stories of four top Indian female athletes who have faced unmatched obstacles in order to triumph at high levels. Shakti features wrestler Sakshi Malik, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, karateka Sandhya Shetty, and archer Deepika Kumari. Watch Now: https://oly.ch/ShaktiEN



