Queen Elizabeth Reveals Her Feelings About Prince Harry & Meghan's Departure!

Published on Jan 13, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

Last week, the Royal Family left the world shook when it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping down from their senior positions as royals to move overseas to North America.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and the Queen has now made another official statement regarding their plans on moving forward.This all started last week, following on from Harry and Meghan spending the holidays away from the royal celebrations in London with the rest of their UK family.And on the subject of their continued charitable work, not long after their statement came out, news broke that Meghan had signed a contract with Disney employing her as a voiceover artist for them. But instead of getting paid, Disney agreed to give all of the money they WOULD be paying Meghan to an elephant charity - Elephants Without Borders. In fact, it’s reported that Meghan had already recorded the voiceover work before they went on their 6 week trip to Canada for the holidays.So maybe they were planning on releasing that statement all along.The same day that they released their initial statement on Instagram, the rest of Buckingham Palace responded as well.Apparently, according to reports Harry and Meghan took everybody by surprise with their announcement, especially Harry’s brother William. Which again, feeds into the ongoing speculation of some serious beef between the two brothers and their wives.It’s been less than a week since this news broke, and already there are dozens of theories and rumors flying around about the cause, and effects, of this royal split. Like, for example, that Harry and Meghan will have two new homes in Canada and Los Angeles. Another rumor is that Harry and Meghan are negotiating their way out of Buckingham Palace by threatening the queen with a tell all interview with Oprah.

A source close to the royals said that Meghan’s team has already reached out to major US television networks to try to secure an interview.Oprah seems like the natural choice for a conversation like this, if it were to happen at all. She already has a relationship with the royal couple - she attended their wedding back in 2018. Meghan’s mom was also seen leaving Oprah’s home not too long ago.And whether the interview will happen or not, it seems that it certainly sped things along amongst the rest of the family.Because apparently, they have all come to a deal. In an event that British tabloids are calling the “Megxit summit”, the royal family had discussions negotiating the terms of Harry and Meghan’s departure.One thing that people have pointed out about this statement is that the queen continuously refers to Harry and Meghan by their first names, instead of “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, as she usually does.That leads people to believe that the queen is taking away their title of the duke and duchess, which she gave to them on their wedding day. The newest statement concludes by saying “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in coming days,”So not all is solved just yet but it looks like they are certainly making headway.This is an unprecedented move, and who knows what can come from it next.So until then, I want to hear from you guys. What do you think is going to happen next? Are you excited to see them making big moves to live their life on their terms? Let me know what you think in the comments below.And then click that subscribe button down below if you want to stay up to date on the royal news as it develops.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad