Published on Mar 24, 2020

Turkey and Russia on Monday carried out the second joint patrol in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

The patrol on Idlib's M4 highway, which links Syria's east and west, included land and aerial elements.

The first joint patrol was conducted on March 15 after a cease-fire deal was reached by Ankara and Moscow on March 5 to end the violence in Idlib.

The deal includes the establishment of a security corridor stretching 6 km to the north and 6 km to the south of the M4 highway.