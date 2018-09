Published on Sep 4, 2018

Once again the U.S. government is supporting and funding Al Qaeda fighters, this time in Yemen. It is something we have seen before in Libya and Syria. So why does this continue to happen? Is it because the "War on Terror" is just a farce and is never meant to be won? Lets give it a Reality Check. Be sure to check out our sponsor SmartCash at https://smartcash.cc